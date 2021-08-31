Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE has been leaked a number of times – once even in an official Samsung ad. The smartphone is expected to launch soon in the last quarter of 2021, many have even reported launch date of next month. But, according to a report from The Elec, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could still be months away.

The report says that Samsung had scheduled to mass-produce Galaxy S21 FE in the first half of 2021 and then announce it in the third quarter, but, the launch has been delayed by “about four months due to a lack of chip (AP).” The target has also been reduced from selling 10-11 million units to 9-10 million units.

Now, according to the report, Samsung will start the mass production of parts for the Galaxy S21 FE next month. The launch has not been ruled out yet, though. Samsung is still expected to launch the smartphone this fall. The report also claims that Samsung will produce parts for the next-gen S series smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S22, in November with a target of releasing the device in January 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, accompanied by 6GB of RAM. It’ll have a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution and support a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging and Qi wireless charging. Along with powerful internals, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a 12MP+12MP+8MP triple-camera setup. The 12MP sensor will be the primary wide-angle lens which will be able to record 4K 60fps.

