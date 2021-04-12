It was recently reported that the production of some MacBooks and iPads was delayed due to the worldwide chip shortage, which has affected a vast range of industries including consoles, automobiles, consumer electronics, and more. It is said that these industries are under severe stress. And, it looks like the latest product to be hit by the supply shortage is the upcoming iPad Pro.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the upcoming premium iPad Pro is facing production issues. This could lead to short initial supplies of the new device. Despite the production barriers, Apple is planning to release the tablet in the second half of April, which is about to begin.

However, Apple’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields. “Taiwan-based suppliers Ennostar Inc., General Interface Solution Holding Ltd., and Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology Corp. are among the key providers of MiniLED technology,” says the report. Moreover, at least one of the mini-LED makers has had to recently pause production, as a result.

New processor, mini-LED display and more

The report also reiterates previous rumors of Apple launching the iPad Pro in two sizes. Further, Apple intends to add a much faster processor on par with the custom M1 chip in its latest Macs to its next-gen iPad Pro. The pricier 12.9-inch Pro model is tipped to include a mini-LED display, which will improve contrast ratios and deliver a brighter picture. However, it could ship later than the 11-inch variant due to the supply shortage. It will be available in constrained quantities, to begin with.

Industry sources believe that delays are a sign that the chip shortage is growing more serious, which could, in turn, impact smaller tech firms even more adversely. So far, the iPhone lineup has remained immune to the supply woes.