Department of Justice approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger

The $26 billion deal which would result in T-Mobile and Sprint merging has been approved by the Department of Justice. “Today marks an incredibly important step forward for the New T-Mobile. We are ready to bring this supercharged Un-carrier to consumers and businesses across the country, and this milestone brings us much closer to making that vision a reality for customers everywhere!” said T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

The two companies had to make several concessions to reach this point, like selling off assets to Dish, which allows it to become an AT&T, Verizon, and the new T-Mobile’s competitor. The merger still needs the FCC’s approval, but the Commission already expressed its support back in May, when the two carriers promised to build a 5G network covering 97 percent of the country within three years.