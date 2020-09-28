Dell has today introduced an updated line-up of its acclaimed XPS laptops that is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The new Dell XPS 13 (9310) and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9310 2n1) get a Thunderbolt 4 upgrade and also faster LPDDR4x RAM that ticks at 4267MHz, compared to the 3733MHz memory fitted inside their predecessors. The new XPS 13 is also the first laptop from Dell that comes with Intel Evo certification, which means faster wake time of less than 1 second, at least 9 hours of battery life, fast charging, WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4. Additionally, the XPS 13 2-in-1 also gets an IR camera for the first time to facilitate Windows Hello login.

Starting with the design, Dell is retaining the familiar 4-side bezel-less approach for the display and has used premium machined aluminum for the chassis while the palm rest employs black carbon fiber or white woven glass fiber. Both the new Dell offerings feature a 13.4-inch display that is offered in FHD+ as well as 4K UHD+ resolutions with up to 500 nits of peak brightness and 178-degree viewing angle. Dell says it has managed to fit a 6.8% larger display in a smaller chassis, achieving an impressive 91.5% screen-to-body ratio while the aspect ratio is 16:10 on the new Dell XPS 13.

Talking about the internals, you can start with the 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 and go all the way up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. It can be paired with up to 32GB of LDDR4x RAM and up 2TB of PCIe SSD. The Dell XPS 13 duo comes equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro. The power button has a fingerprint sensor inside it, while wireless connectivity is handled by the faster Killer Wi-Fi 6 (both Intel and Qualcomm based) and Bluetooth 5.1 standard.

The company has also launched a Linux-based Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition that comes pre-loaded with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. However, those who purchased the regular XPS 13 will be able to switch from Windows 10 to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with a free software download or run both of them side-by-side. The new Dell XPS 13 starts at $999, while the base model of XPS 13 2-in-1 will set buyers back by $1,249. Both the laptops will go on sale starting September 30 in US and Canada, however, details about their international availability are still under the wraps.

