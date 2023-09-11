We start today’s offers with one of the best laptops in Dell’s repertoire, as the Dell XPS 13 9310 is now available for just $959, thanks to the latest 36 percent discount. This great and potent laptop normally sells for $1,500, meaning that you will be able to score $540 in instant savings.

Dell XPS 13 $959 $1599 Save $640 Dell's XPS 13 9320 arrives with a 13.4-inch OLED 3.5K touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, Iris Xe graphics, Windows 11, one year of premium support, and other goodies. $959 at Amazon

The Dell XPS 13 9310 Laptop arrives with a gorgeous 13.4-inch OLED display with 3.5K resolution, an Intel Core i7 1195G7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Iris Xe Graphics. You also get one year of Dell’s Premium Support and Windows 11 Home with your purchase. This laptop’s stunning display also supports touch input, and it comes with an anti-reflective coating that will make it work perfectly in very bright scenarios.

You can also check out the Dell Inspiron 16 5635, which now sells for $881, thanks to a 12 percent discount. This model comes with AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor, a QHD 16-inch display, 16GGB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and AMD Radeon graphics. It also comes with Windows 11 Home Edition and one year of premium support.

Of course, if you want to make the best out of any of these laptops, I suggest you also check out the latest savings applied to Samsung’s 32-inch M80C UHD Smart TV PC monitor, which now sells for $580, thanks to a 17 percent discount. This monitor will make multitasking easier and facilitate video calls thanks to the Slimfit Camera that comes included with your purchase. And when you’re finished with your assignments, you can sit back and stream your favorite content from Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

If you’re interested in recording, I also recommend you check out the latest deal applied to the PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Vocal Microphone for you to take your broadcasts, podcasting, and live streaming to new heights. It normally sells for $100, but you can now take one home for just $85.