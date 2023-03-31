We start today’s deals with tons of great options for anyone looking to get a new laptop. Savings start with the Dell XPS 13 9310, which now sells for $1,350 after receiving a 10 percent discount, representing $150 instant savings. This elegant-looking and potent laptop arrives with a 13.4-inch OLED 3.5K touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, Iris Xe graphics, Windows 11, one year of premium support, and other goodies.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, you will have to settle for the White color variant, as it’s the only one getting this special treatment. The best part is that you can use those savings to help you get your hands on a new 32-inch Dell gaming monitor that sells for $300 after scoring a 33 percent discount. This QHD widescreen LED LCD display will get you up to 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and $150 instant savings.

If you’re looking for more budget-friendly alternatives, we recommend the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED Slim Laptop, selling for $1,100 after receiving a 24 percent discount, with translates to $350 instant savings. This model comes with a larger 16-inch WQUXGA display, an AMD Ryzen 5800H chipset, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and more, which makes it a better choice for those interested in gaming occasionally. Or go for the even more budget-friendly ASUS VivoBook 16X Laptop, selling for $600 with $100 savings. It packs 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, a Ryzen 5 processor, and AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics.

And suppose you want your setup to look better. In that case, you can also add a new Corsair K70 PRO mini wireless mechanical gaming keyboard to your setup for just $122, thanks to a very compelling 32 percent discount that will get you more than $50 instant savings. Or add a Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp for just $80 with $20 instant savings. This laptop works with Alexa, and it supports Music Sync.