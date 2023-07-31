We are wrapping up today’s deals with an excellent option for those looking for a new laptop, as Dell’s XPS 13 9310 Laptop is now available for just $1,199 after picking up a 20 percent discount, which translates to $300 instant savings on its White color variant.

The Dell XPS 13 9310 Laptop arrives with a very elegant and thin design, a stunning 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen display with 3.5K resolution, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. You also get Windows 11 Home and one year of Dell’s premium support in case anything goes wrong.

Going for the Black colored model might seem better for most, but remember that going for that option will cost you $1,430, which is still better than paying the full retail price. Another great alternative comes from LG, as you can currently pick up the new LG Gram 17 for just $1,000 thanks to an insane 46 percent discount that will get you $850 instant savings. This model has an Intel Evo Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and other cool features.

You can also choose to upgrade your current laptop to make it better and faster with the latest savings applied to SAMSUNG 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive, which now sells for $90 with 40 percent savings. This model comes with a 1TB storage capacity a built-in heatsink to control your device’s temperature better, making it perfect for those interested in hardcore gaming. And you can also get your hands on a new Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD for just $55 with 50 percent instant savings.