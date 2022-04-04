We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Accessories

Dell's new stylus has Tile location tracking built-in

By Sanuj Bhatia April 4, 2022, 2:00 pm
Dell Stylus with Tile Tracking Source: Dell

One of the quirks of the 2-in-1 laptops is that they do not come with a slot to store the stylus. To solve the very same problem, Dell has introduced a new Premier Rechargeable Active Pen in collaboration with Tile. Though it doesn't create a void to store your stylus, it comes with Tile's location-tracking technology so you can easily find your Pen if you ever lose it.

Using the Tile app, you can ring and light up the LED of the Pen if it's nearby. If the Pen isn't nearby, you can use the Tile app to see the location of the Pen on the map. It works using the same principle as Apple AirTags, but instead of retrieving the location using the nearby Apple devices, it requires the other Tile devices around it to send its location.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY
Dell Stylus with Tile Tracking Source: Dell

Dell says the Premier Rechargeable Active Pen should last up to 40 days on a single charge. The Pen also supports fast charging and can be charged up to 80% using its USB-C in 20 minutes. Other than that, the stylus supports up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The Pen also attaches magnetically to compatible Dell 2-in-1 laptops.

The Dell Active Pen with Tile location tracking can be now be purchased from the company's website for $110 starting today.

Source: Dell

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series are now available from $899

Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops back in February. The new Galaxy Book 2 series includes the Galaxy Book 2 360, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 2 Business version.

By Roland Udvarlaki April 1, 2022, 10:59 am
Entertainment

E3 2022 is officially canceled by ESA

The ESA officially confirmed that the digital-only game show E3 2022 has been canceled. The official statement says that the show will return in 2023 with a "reinvigorated showcase."

By Roland Udvarlaki April 1, 2022, 7:30 am