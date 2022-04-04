Dell's new stylus has Tile location tracking built-in

One of the quirks of the 2-in-1 laptops is that they do not come with a slot to store the stylus. To solve the very same problem, Dell has introduced a new Premier Rechargeable Active Pen in collaboration with Tile. Though it doesn't create a void to store your stylus, it comes with Tile's location-tracking technology so you can easily find your Pen if you ever lose it.

Using the Tile app, you can ring and light up the LED of the Pen if it's nearby. If the Pen isn't nearby, you can use the Tile app to see the location of the Pen on the map. It works using the same principle as Apple AirTags, but instead of retrieving the location using the nearby Apple devices, it requires the other Tile devices around it to send its location.

Dell says the Premier Rechargeable Active Pen should last up to 40 days on a single charge. The Pen also supports fast charging and can be charged up to 80% using its USB-C in 20 minutes. Other than that, the stylus supports up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The Pen also attaches magnetically to compatible Dell 2-in-1 laptops.

The Dell Active Pen with Tile location tracking can be now be purchased from the company's website for $110 starting today.

