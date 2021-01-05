Dell has today announced an updated portfolio of Latitude series laptops across the Latitude 9000, 7000, and the 5000 alongside the Precision 3560. The highest-end additions to Dell’s portfolio are the Latitude 9420 and the 9520, both of which come with an automatic webcam shutter. Dubbed the SafeShutter, the company is calling it the industry’s first automatic webcam shutter that syncs with video conferencing applications.

SafeShutter is the industry's first automatic webcam shutter

Dell is also baking in a few other smarts in its new laptops such as intelligent background noise-canceling, auto-mute, and prioritizing network bandwidth to ensure that users don’t have to deal with call drops during online meetings. Additionally, the company is also adding some neat camera tricks such as automatic light correction and background blurring for video calls on the Latitude 9420, which also holds the crown for being the world’s first laptop to come with Intel’s Visual Sensing tech. Dell is giving the connectivity suite a major upgrade by adding support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G.

Dell

Fast charging support is also there, which claims to provide up to 80% juice after just 40 minutes of charging. Both the Intel Evo-certified laptops will get 11th Gen Intel vPro (up to Core i7) inside, alongside a healthy 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB SSD. The Dell Latitude 9420 will start at $1,949 and will be available in the spring season, while pricing details for the Latitude 9520 haven’t been announced yet.

Dell Latitude 9520

Additionally, the new Latitude 7520 also gets a size bump with a 15-inch variant added to the portfolio and add-on such as a 4K UHD display and a sharper FHD webcam. As for the new Latitude 5420 and Precision 3560 laptops, they are made from bioplastics obtained from tree waste in the paper-making process. Inside, you’ll find up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 64GB LPDDR4 and 2TB SSD.

All three laptops mentioned above will go on sale starting January 12. The Dell Latitude 7520 starts at $1,649, the Latitude 5420 has a starting price of $1,049, while the Precision 3560 will set buyers back by $1,189 for its base variant.