Dell’s Inspiron 13 5310, XPS 13 9310 and other great products are currently on sale

We start today’s deals with the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 available for $950 after receiving a 14 percent discount that will get you $149.99 savings. This amazing and beautiful laptop comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. You also get a slim and compact package with a 13.3-inch QHD display panel, NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, and Express Charge that will recharge your battery from 0 to 80 percent in just 60 minutes.

You can also consider going for the Dell XPS 13 9310 that comes with a slightly larger 13.4-inch FHD+ display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor that is faster with 5GHz processing speeds, which explains its $1,540 price tag that comes after a $153 discount.

However, if you’re an Apple user, you may want to check out the 13-inch MacBook Pro that comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 15GB RAM, and 1TB storage that is currently going for $1,200 over at Woot.com. You can get this model on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants in factory reconditioned condition. If you want more RAM, you can go for the 32GB RAM model that comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and a $1,650 price tag or pick up the Intel Core i9 16-inch MacBook Pro that is available for $1,850 in refurbished condition.

You can also consider purchasing a new Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor that is now up for grabs at $550 after an $80 discount. Get the LG XBOOM Go Speaker PL5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth for just $67 after a $10 discount if you want to connect it to your new laptop for a better media experience. Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you can purchase a new Kingston XS2000 500G High Performance Portable SSD for just $80 after a 20 percent discount. If you just want to place your new laptop on a better viewing angle, you can consider picking up a new OMOTON Detachable Laptop Riser that goes for just $21 after a $4 discount.