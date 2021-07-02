We start today’s deals with more gaming laptops. This time, we head over to Dell.com, where you will find the Dell RG15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop selling for $1,078 shipped, which means $381 less than what you would originally have to pay for this notebook. It comes equipped with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core processor under the hood.
Now, heading over to Best Buy, we find the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop getting a $150 discount, which means you can grab one for $1,350. This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics on its Moonlight White color variant. And if you grab any of these two laptops, you should also consider getting a new GIGABYTE 32-inch curved gaming monitor for $310 after receiving a $60 discount.

    Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop

    GIGABYTE 32-inch curved gaming monitor

You can also move your new laptops around with a new Lenovo 15.6-inch Laptop Urban Toploader T530, which will fit up to 15.6-inch laptops. It is currently selling for $20 after a $10 discount. It features a padded PC compartment and water-repellent materials. And there are more options for you to choose from, as we have the Targus Urban Essential Backpack getting a 47 percent discount, which translates to $23.48 savings, meaning that you can grab yours for $26.51. But the best savings come with the Targus Newport Backpack Sleek Professional Travel Laptop Bag that’s getting a massive 74 percent discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $26 with $74 savings. Or get the Targus Cypress Slim Backpack for just $19.26 with $60.73 savings.

    Lenovo Laptop Urban Toploader T530

    Targus Urban Essential Backpack

    Targus Newport Backpack

Other deals feature the Amazfit GTR smartwatch, which is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $90 on its 47mm variant, or you can grab the smaller 42mm variant for $80 with the same $50 savings. You can also head over to Woot.com, where you will find the DBPOWER Mini Portable Video Projector selling for $64 with $35 savings. However, this last deal will only be available until midnight, so you may want to hurry.

    Amazfit GTR Smartwatch

    DBPOWER Mini Portable Video Projector

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience.

