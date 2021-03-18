alienware m15 m17 r4 laptops

Dell has today launched refreshed Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 gaming laptop duo, and the company is calling it the world’s first to feature ultra-low-profile mechanical keys from Cherry MX family. A project that has been three years in development, the Cherry MX Ultra low-profile keys have a vertical profile of just 3.5mm and employ stainless-steel mechanical components. As for key travel, it stands at 1.8mm, which is not too shabby, and there is a self-cleaning mechanism put in place as well

cherry mx ultra low profile alienware m15 m17

You get N-key rollover, anti-ghosting, fully programable macro keys and per-key RGB too

The company claims that the ultra-low profile Cherry MX keys on the Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 have been tested for 15 million keystrokes per day. The keycap has a two-piece design and a gold-based cross-point contact system to make sure that wobbling is kept to a bare minimum and keystroke precision is high. And in case you’re wondering, the keys actually offer distinct acoustics at each click. You also get a few other tricks such N-key rollover, anti-ghosting, fully programable macro keys and per-key RGB, ensuring you get the whole mechanical keyboard advantage. 

The design of the machine has not changed much actually. In fact, they are virtually the same as the existing models in the market, save for the mechanical keys. You get the race car-inspired heat vent at the back, a silver metallic chassis, and a decent port selection. Inside, you can equip the machine with a 10th gen Intel Core processor, while the graphics options go all the way up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

You get a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness on the Alienware m15 R4, while the m17 R4 offers a 17.3-inch FHD display. These machines can be configured with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 4TB of storage. To get your hands on the configuration with a Cherry MX ultra-low profile keyboard, you’ll have to a $150 premium. 




