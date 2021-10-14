If you like PC gaming, you must definitely head over to Dell.com, as in right now. You will find great gaming PCs and even better discounts, starting with the Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition available for $980 after a $449.99 discount. This will get you a new PC with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HHD storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 graphics card under the hood. If you want to take your gaming on the road, you can also check out the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop that starts at $1,800 after a $400 discount. This will get you a beautiful laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16G RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics. And you can also check out the complete list of options from Dell by following this link.

However, deals don’t stop there, as we have also found the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC that packs an Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 3070 8GB graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space for $1,900 after a $100 discount. The iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop Element MR 208i is getting a $150 discount, and it packs an Intel Core I7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage, 256GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics for $1,350. However, you can get extra $100 savings when you add promo code SS2AAZA325, meaning that you can get yours for $1,250.

Finally, the Acer Nitro 5 is also getting a $100 discount, which means you can pick your up for $2,000. This laptop features a 17.3-inch display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. And since we’re talking Acer, you can also get the Acer Predator 24.5-inch FHD gaming monitor that now sells for $660 after receiving an 18 percent discount that will get $140 savings to anyone interested.