Dell has today introduced an updated lineup of XPS desktops, bringing the power of 11th Gen Intel processors and the latest AMD and NVIDIA graphics. The design hasn’t changed much from what the company already offers in form of the XPS Tower. However, you get to choose from two color options – a standard Night Sky variant that starts at $649, and a Special Edition with a silvery Mineral White paintjob that starts at a much higher premium of $1129.99 in the US and is aimed at creators and professionals who demand more firepower. Both the versions will be up for grabs starting March 18 from Dell’s official eshop.

Touted to be the most powerful XPS desktop ever, the machine can be configured starting with a 6-core 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400 processor, and goes all the way up to the octa-core 11th Generation Intel Core i9-11900KF CPU that offers a boost frequency of 5.3GHz. In the graphics department, Dell is offering buyers a choice between NVIDIA and AMD GPUs.

The base configuration begins at Intel UHD and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER graphics, and goes up to the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. In the AMD ecosystem, your options start at Radeon RX 5300 and climb all the way to the Radeon 5700XT GPU that packs 8 gigs of GDDR6 memory.

You can equip the Dell XPS desktop with a minimum 8 gigs of DDR4 RAM, a number that can extend to 128GB DDR4 memory ticking at 2666MHz. It can be accompanied with up to a hybrid 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SDD + 2TB HDD, with the base model starting at 1TB HDD. Port selection is as follows:

Front Rear (1) USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

(3) USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports

3.5mm Headset jack

SD card slot (4) USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports

(2) USB 2.0 ports

(1) HDMI 1.4 (UMA graphics only)

(1) Display Port 1.2 (UMA only)

(1) Gigabit Ethernet

(1) 3.5mm 5.1 channel Audio

3-connector

stack

In the connectivity department, Dell’s updated XPS Desktop lineup brings support for Killer Wi-Fi (802.11ax). Dell has shrunk the size of the package though, despite keeping the peak power supply limit at 500W. Additionally, the chassis can be opened without requiring any tools save for a thumbscrew, making it easier to access the internal components. And to keep the whole thing cool, there are fans whirring at 4500RPM inside.