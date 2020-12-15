Dell XPS 13 with 11th-gen Intel Core processors is now available for purchase in India. The company has announced its availability in the country after launching the device in the US and several other countries. This is a refresh of the XPS 13 9300, which launched earlier this year.

The new Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge

non-touch or UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge touch display that has a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Core i7-1185G7 processors. The graphics front is managed by Intel Iris Xe. It comes equipped with 8GB / 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB / 1TB of NVMe SSD. It packs a 52Wh battery that supports 45W charging.

In the I/O department, it comes with 2 x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and a MicroSD card slot. For connectivity, it includes dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. It runs Windows 10 Home. There’s a backlit keyboard, and the laptop is Intel Evo certified. As for the build, the new Dell XPS 13 is similar to the early-2020 model, which means you get a CNC-machined aluminum chassis with a carbon fiber inspired keyboard deck and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protecting the display.

The laptop is priced at INR 1,50,990 ($2,050) for the base variant that comes with the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 8GB of 4267MHz LPDDR4x memory and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. It comes with a non-touch display. It is now selling via Dell stores and the Amazon India website.