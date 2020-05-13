After recycling the same design for over three generations, Dell has finally redesigned its well-received XPS 15 ultrabook and has also given it a major internal upgrade. Additionally, the company has also introduced the new XPS 17 laptop, which Dell claims is the smallest 17-inch laptop out there.

Starting with the XPS 15, Dell’s new offering can be fitted with up to a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The graphics have also been upgraded as it packs the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 memory.

It features a 15.6 FHD+ display, but you can go for a UHD+ (3840 x 2400) panel as well. There are no legacy ports on this machine, and you’ll only find two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C Gen 3.1 port (power delivery and display), and a full-sized SD card reader, aside from a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the new XPS 17, you get up to an octa-core 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor ticking alongside up to 64GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. You can choose between a 17-inch FHD and UHD+ (3840 x 2400) panels with 500 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The Dell XPS 15 starts at $1,299 and goes up to $2,449 for the top-end variant, while the XPS 17 is priced at $1,499 for the base model. The XPS 15 is now available in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia starting today, while the XPS 17 will hit the shelves later this summer.

Source: Dell