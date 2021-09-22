Dell is currently holding its semi-annual sale, which brings up to 46 percent savings on tons of laptops, desktop PCs, and more. There are several options to choose from, but we have selected some of the best deals for you to save some time and money. First up, we have the Vostro 3500 Laptop, that’s one of many products with 46 percent savings. It is currently available for just $599 after a $513 discount. This laptop features an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris XE graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 15.6-inch display.

Another great option for those looking to get a new laptop is the Latitude 3420, that’s now available for $849 with $561 savings. It packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space under the hood; however, it comes in a smaller package, and it features a 14-inch display. And suppose you’re looking for something more affordable. In that case, you can check out the new Inspiron 15 3000 that features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage with a 15.6-inch display for just $369 after a $40.99 discount, or get it with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for $350 with $180 savings.

You will also find the G15 gaming laptop starting at $650, depending on the configuration you go for, as well as other Desktop PCs. However, if you’re in the market for a new desktop, we recommend you check out the Vostro 3681 that is now available for $719 after a 45 percent discount. This desktop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and $592 savings. Use those savings to get your hands on a new Dell 24-inch monitor that’s up for grabs at just $134 after seeing a 39 percent discount.

If you’re an Apple fan, you may also want to head over to Amazon.com, where the latest M1-powered Mac mini is selling for $600 on its 256GB storage version with 8GB RAM. This product appears with an initial $40 discount, but don’t worry, you will get the $59 extra savings at checkout. You will also find the second-generation Apple Pencil going for $110 at Woot.com after receiving a 12 percent discount, and if you want the original Apple Pencil, you can also get it on sale for $90 after a $9 discount.