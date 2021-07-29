We have great deals for anyone who’s looking to get their hands on a great new monitor and several other peripherals while still saving some money. First up, we have Dell’s Alienware 25 gaming monitor getting a 17 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $348. If you want more screen real state and a better image, Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor that features a 27-inch display, 240Hz refresh rates, VESA DisplayHDR 600, and more for $770 after getting a $55 discount.

If you’re not into gaming but still want a great monitor, you can grab a new Dell UltraSharp 27-inch 4K UHD monitor for $603 after getting a 16 percent discount which translates to $117 savings. The Dell S Series is also on sale, and you can grab this 27-inch Ultrathin monitor for $360 after receiving a $40 discount. Or you can grab a new LG 29-inch UltraWide Full HD monitor for $227 with $23 savings.

    Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor

    Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor

    Dell UltraSharp

 

Now, we have also found some great peripherals on sale, starting with the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse that’s currently getting a $40 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $60. However, the best savings come with the Logitech G502 HERO that’s currently getting a $53 percent discount so that you can grab one for $38 and save $42. The Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is a more expensive option, but you get wireless action for $73 after getting a $27 discount. And you can also get a new Razer Basilisk Ultimate for $120 after a nice $30 discount.

    Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse

    Logitech G502 HERO

    Logitech G703 Lightspeed

And if you want a new gaming keyboard, you can get a new Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard AW410K for $108 after getting a $7.11 discount. Other options from Razer feature the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition, which is currently getting a 22 percent discount, meaning that you can score $28 savings and a new keyboard for $102. The Razer Cynosa, however, is a more affordable option. You can grab one for just $40 after getting a $20 discount.

    Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard AW410K

    Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Best Honor Phones
Best Honor phones to buy in 2021
We’ve collected some of the best Honor phones that you can buy today. Some of them even come with a Snapdragon chipset and Google Play Services.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 series, headphones and more are on sale
We keep on getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the latest AirPods Max, and more on sale
HP Pavilion 15 laptop, Alienware Aurora R12 and more are on sale today
Today’s best laptop deals come from Amazon, where we find the HP Pavilion 15 laptop, Dell gaming PCs, and more on sale