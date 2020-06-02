Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 premium commercial PC has been launched in India. It comes with Intel Core vPro processor, built-in AI, 5G-ready design, and more. The device features a 15-inch Full HD touchscreen display that is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 DX.

It is powered by up to Intel Core i7 vPro processor. The laptop comes equipped with Integrated Graphics and for the memory options, the Latitude 9510 can be configured with up to 16GB LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 SSD.

The company claims that the Dell Latitude 9510 is the “world’s most intelligent 15-inch PC” with built-in AI (Dell Optimizer). It works automatically to improve application performance, battery life and audio settings in the background.

As for the connectivity, the device supports Intel WiFi 6 AX200, Bluetooth 5.0. It also comes with an optional Qualcomm SnapdragonTM X20 LTE-A on the laptop model and the SnapdragonTM X55 Global 5G Modem on the 2-in-1.

The device has two Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-A (USB 3.2) port, a microSD card reader, an optional SmartCard reader,a headphone jack, quad top firing speakers, and quad microphones. It packs a 6-Cell 88Whr battery that charges through a 90W USB Type-C adapter, which is claimed to last up to 34 hours on a single charge.

The Dell Latitude 9510 price in India starts at Rs 1,49,000. Since this is a business-centric laptop, the company doesn’t have pre-set configurations on sale.