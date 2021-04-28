Dell has introduced its latest 2-in-1 convertible with a magnetic keyboard – the Latitude 7320 Detachable. A quick glance at its design, and it can be said without a doubt that Dell’s new machine has the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as its main competitor. However, the Dell offering comes with a few upgrades such as a faster processor, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a fast-charging stylus.

The Latitude 7320 Detachable comes armed with a 13-inch FHD+ touch-sensitive display with a blue-light filtering layer and Gorilla Glass 6 DX on top for protection. The bezels are noticeably thinner than what its Microsoft rival has to offer, while the peak brightness output stands at 500 nits. Dell says that its new convertible has an MIL-STD certified build, while the battery inside can go up from 0-80% in just an hour – thanks to the proprietary ExpressCharge technology.

Connectivity is handled by 4G LTE (optional), Gigabit-class WiFi 6, and a pair of Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. Microsoft, on the other hand, has skipped the Thunderbolt standard on its Surface 7 Pro citing security threats. Coming back to the Dell machine, the Latitude 7320 Detachable also supports Windows Hello sign-in via an IR camera assembly and can also be armed with a fingerprint reader and SmartCard reader (both optional) as well.

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable can be configured with up to an 11 Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 vPro process with Iris Xe graphics. And oh, the machine is also Intel Evo certified, which means it delivers on certain core criteria such as wake time of less than a second, fast charging support, and more than 9 hours of battery life. There is scope for equipping it with up to 16 gigs of RAM and 512GB of SSD.

The detachable keyboard – which Dell sells separately – has a dedicated docking slot for housing the stylus. Dell claims that the stylus can be fully juiced up in just 30 seconds via wireless charging while sitting in the keyboard slot, and lasts up to 90 minutes on a single charge. The keyboard and its stylus-garage design on the Latitude 7320 Detachable is similar to what Microsoft has done with the Surface Pro X.

Dell says that the Latitude 7320 Detachable 2-in-1 is now up for grabs in the US starting at $1,549 for the base variant with a paltry 4 gigs of RAM, 128GB storage, and an Intel Core i3 processor. If you want the more powerful Core i7 configuration, you’ll have to spend at least $2,159, which is quite steep even by the Microsoft Surface Pro standards.