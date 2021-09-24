We keep on getting some incredible discounts on some rather powerful gaming machines. First up, we go to Dell’s official site to find the XPS 13 Laptop getting a very compelling 23 percent discount, meaning you can pick one up for $730. this laptop features an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. You will also find the XPS 13 Touch Laptop on sale. It comes with a 29 percent discount that translates to $300 savings for you. In other words, you can get this variant with a touchscreen for $750, which isn’t a bad deal at all. You will find several other deals and discounts in the XPS section, but you should also check out Dells’ G series laptops.

For instance, the G15 Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage goes for $780 after getting a $204.99 discount. The same G15 gaming laptop with a more powerful GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and 512GB storage is also getting a nice 16 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $1,000.

However, if it were my money, I would seriously opt for a gaming desktop, as you can really get tons of power with these machines. You can currently score the Skytech Shiva Gaming PC Desktop that comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage for $2,000 after a $100 discount.

You should also consider giving your battle station a major upgrade with a new Sceptre IPS 43.8 inch Ultra Wide 32:9 LED Monitor that’s currently available for $450. However, you must enter promo code 80BTSHOTHOT at checkout to see these savings. Remember that this monitor came with a $700 price tag, meaning that you will be able to score $250 savings. If you already own a monitor, or two, you can also check out the WALI Dual LCD Monitor Fully Adjustable Desk Mount Stand that will hold two screens of up to 27-inches, and you can get yours for $17, down from a $32 price tag.