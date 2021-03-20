You can currently get several laptops on sale over at Amazon.com. The latest deals we’ve spotted feature the Dell Inspiron 14 5406. It comes with a 14-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space. You can get yours for $850 with $130 savings. In case you believe that’s too much for you, there’s a more affordable variant that comes with an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of storage space, which can be yours for $755 after an $85 discount.

If you’re still looking for more affordable laptops, you can consider grabbing the HP 14-inch High-Performance Laptop that comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space for $368, with $47.49 savings. The HP 15 Laptop is a bit more expensive, selling for $587 with $42.99 savings, or grab a new HP 11.6-inch HD Laptop for Student and Home use for $279 after getting a $20 discount.

Now, you may also want to consider getting extra storage space since most of the previously mentioned laptops could fall short. Your first choice could be the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD that’s now selling for $85 with $65 savings. Get even more storage with the SAMSUNG T7 Touch Portable SSD that’s $12 off, leaving it at $178, or get 2TB of storage space for $300 with the WD 2TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive that will get you $80 savings. And if you’re looking for a Samsung option with 500GB storage, you can go for the SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD 500GB that’s now selling for $79 with $20.99 savings.

Finally, we find several deals on soundbars and smart soundbars for your home. The Roku Smart Soundbar, with 4K/HD/HDR streaming media player, is now available for $150 after a $30 discount, which means that you will get awesome sound plus the chance to stream your favorite content to your TV without the need for extra dongles.

A similar option comes with the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar that features Fire TV integration for $156 with $44 savings, or the Nebula Soundbar with Fire TV with built-in subwoofers for $180 after receiving a $50 discount.