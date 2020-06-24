Dell has introduced a refreshed version of the G7 gaming laptop, giving it an all-new look with cool chassis lighting effects and a sleeker profile. It also rocks a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a new vent design and plenty of ports, while packing some serious firepower under the hood.

It comes in two models – Dell G7 15 and Dell G7 17 – and can be configured with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H hexa core processor, going all the way up to the Core i9 in the top-spec variant. The Intel chip can be paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Graphics options on the table are NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti on the base variant, and goes up to the GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. The larger G7 17 packs a 17.3-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Dell G7 gaming laptop starts at $1,429 and is now available in the US.

Source: Dell