The 2020 editions of Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15 premium laptops have been launched in India. The former’s price starts at Rs 1,44,807 (~$1929), whereas the latter’s price starts at Rs 1,86,072 (~$2479). Both the laptops are now available for purchase via Amazon India website. Further, XPS 13 comes in Silver and White color options, while the XPS 15 is selling only in Silver.

Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 features a a 13.3-inch display whose resolution can go up to UHD+( 3,840 x 2,400 pixels) with peak 500 nits of brightness. It sports a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by 10th gen Intel Core processors, which starts from Intel Core i3 (1005G1), and goes all the way up to quad-core Intel Core i7 (1065G7) processor.

It comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Intel Iris Plus graphics, while the storage can go up to 2TB PCIe (3×4) SSD. It packs a 52WHr battery that can be charged by 45W AC adapter via a Type-C port. It is claimed to offer 12 hours of battery life on the UHD model. It features a Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader and weighs 1.2Kg.

Dell XPS 15

Coming to the Dell XPS 15, it comes in two variants: a 4K UHD+ (3840×2400 pixels) touchscreen model and a full-HD+ (1920×1200 pixels) non-touchscreen version. It features a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display that has a 16:10 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The laptop is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10300H on the base variant that goes up to the 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10885H. As for the graphics, it has Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 SDRAM.

The Dell XPS 15 sports up to 1TB of PCIe 3 SSD storage. It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a USB Type-C 3.1 with power delivery and DisplayPort support. It also comes equipped with a headphone jack. Further, it packs a 56Whr battery on the non-touch version and an 86Whr battery on the touchscreen model.