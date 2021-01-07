Dell has announced a Surface Pro X competitor. The 2-in-1 notebook from Dell is all set to challenge Microsoft’s offering. It has a touchscreen display, same 3:2 aspect ratio, and Intel 11th Gen Core i7 vPro processor. The RAM and storage options are top-notch as well. Plus, it comes with an LTE modem, which is important for an always-connected PC. It starts at USD 999.

The Dell Latitude 13 7320 features a 13-inch touch display. It comes with an FHD+ resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It can go up to 500 nits. There are noticeable bezels, almost thicker than the Surface Pro X. You get Corning Gorilla Glass DX Touch for protection. The laptop is powered by the Intel 11th Gen Core i7 vPro processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The RAM comes soldered, so you have to choose your configuration wisely. There are no higher capacity RAM config choices available either. The SSD options range from 128GB to 1TB.

It sports a 5MP 1080p webcam and you can choose to have an IR camera included for Windows Hello. There is a Snapdragon X20 LTE modem as an option. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 (one on each side) and an audio jack. That said, there is no 5G support. It comes with -cell 40 Wh battery and has the AI-powered Dell Optimizer software to speed up system functions and improve overall responsiveness.

There is a Super Low Power mode. The Dell Latitude 13 7320 comes with a detachable keyboard and stylus that are, of course, sold separately. The keyboard also has a place to store the stylus. The laptop itself is designed similar to the Surface lineup. It comes with a built-in kickstand. The new Dell’s Surface Pro X competitor will be available for purchase starting March 30 2021.