Dell announces thinnest and lightest Alienware gaming laptops

Gaming laptops seems to be the theme of CES 2019 so far. Dell proudly kicked off its Vegas-show presence with its thinnest and lightest gaming laptops ever, the m17 (image above) and the m15 (image below).

Packing a 17-inch display, the Alienware m17 is 0.91 inches (23mm) thin and weighs 5.79 pounds (2.63kg). It is powered by a an 8th gen Intel Core i9 K-series processor, configurable up to an Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU (with Cryo-Tech v2.0 cooling technology), it packs up to 32GB of RAM and runs on the new Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics platform. It has dual 1TB of SSD storage, and will set you back at least $1,649 starting January 21.

The m15 (below) has a 15-inch 4K UHD display, 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, with the specs mostly identical to the m17 above. It weighs 4.76 pounds (2.16kg), and it will set you back $1,579.99 starting January 21.