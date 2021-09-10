WhatsApp has been receiving essential features with some of its latest updates. However, the latest information shows us that the app’s developers are still looking for ways to improve. It seems that they’re headed in the right direction, as the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.19.3 reveals a new feature called Delete Chat may be o the way.

Delete Chat is the name of the latest feature that will arrive in future versions of WhatsApp. This feature is still under development, meaning that we may have to wait a bit longer to see it in action. But to sum it up, Delete Chat will be helpful for those users who take advantage of multi-device support added earlier this summer. It will help you to delete a chat across all of your devices. This will solve the current issue that only allows users to delete a chat from the device they are using. In the meantime, users will still have to enter every one of their linked devices to delete their chats manually. Or at least until WhatsApp gets through with the testing period of this new feature that would allow sync chat deletion across devices.

“As you can see in this screenshot, this feature will work if you’re using the most updated WhatsApp versions. So, when the feature will be rolled out for beta testers, and you’re using the latest update, deleted chats from a device will be automatically deleted from WhatsApp Web/Desktop as well (and vice versa).”

WhatsApp has also been working on redesigning chat bubbles and message reactions, and you can check them out here. However, the best information so far suggests that the instant messaging app is also working to allow users to set custom privacy settings. These changes would let you choose who can see your Last Seen, Profile Photo, and About info, which will be useful for those who want the ability to exclude specific contacts from viewing your stuff.

Source WaBetaInfo