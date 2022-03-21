We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Android

How to delete recent Google Search history with a single tap

By Sanuj Bhatia March 21, 2022, 5:41 am
google search

Google is finally adding a feature to Android that iOS has had for over seven months now: a button to delete the search history of the last 15 minutes. The feature was announced at Google I/O 2021 and made it to the Google app for iOS in July last year. It was missing in the Google app for Android, but now the feature is now finally rolling out.

The feature was spotted by XDA Developer's ex-Chief Editor, Mishaal Rahman, and it was later confirmed to The Verge by a Google's spokesperson. "We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks," Google told the publication.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Google says that it had intentions to bring the feature to Android at the end of last year, however, the company missed that deadline. Nonetheless, the feature is finally rolling out and you should be able to see it in the Google app on your Android phone in the coming days. Follow along and learn how you can quickly delete the last 15-minute search history on Android.

How to delete the last 15-minute search history on Android and iPhone?

delete 15 minute search history google Source: Pocketnow

To delete the last 15-minute search history on Android, follow these steps:

  1. Make sure that the Google app version is installed on your Android device. If not, update the app from Google Play Store.
  2. Now, open the Google app on your smartphone.
  3. Tap the profile icon on the top right and then tap Delete last 15 minutes.
  4. A popup saying "Deleting history. Changes will show in your account soon" will show up. Soon, the search history will be deleted from all devices, including your PC, tablet, laptops, and phones.

Via: Android Police

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Accessories

Best clear iPhone SE 2022 cases

These are the best Apple iPhone SE 2022 clear phone cases. We've collected some of the best transparent, rugged, silicone, thin, and light clear cases that we could find on Amazon. Check them out!

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 11:00 am
Accessories

These are the best iPhone SE 2022 cases

These are the best Apple iPhone SE 2022 phone cases. We've collected some of the best rugged, silicone, thin, and light cases that we could find on Amazon. Check them out!

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 9:00 am
Phones

iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 2022 are now available

The brand new Apple iPhone SE 2022 and the iPad Air 5th generation are now officially available in the US and other countries. The devices start at $429 and $599, respectively, and you can find them in-store now.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 8:00 am
Android

This is what’s new in Android 13 DP2

Google announced the Android 13 Developer Preview 1 in February, and the company started rolling out Developer Preview 2 yesterday. Here are some of the new features new in Android 13.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 6:32 am