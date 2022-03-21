How to delete recent Google Search history with a single tap

Google is finally adding a feature to Android that iOS has had for over seven months now: a button to delete the search history of the last 15 minutes. The feature was announced at Google I/O 2021 and made it to the Google app for iOS in July last year. It was missing in the Google app for Android, but now the feature is now finally rolling out.

The feature was spotted by XDA Developer's ex-Chief Editor, Mishaal Rahman, and it was later confirmed to The Verge by a Google's spokesperson. "We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks," Google told the publication.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Google says that it had intentions to bring the feature to Android at the end of last year, however, the company missed that deadline. Nonetheless, the feature is finally rolling out and you should be able to see it in the Google app on your Android phone in the coming days. Follow along and learn how you can quickly delete the last 15-minute search history on Android.

How to delete the last 15-minute search history on Android and iPhone?

To delete the last 15-minute search history on Android, follow these steps:

Make sure that the Google app version is installed on your Android device. If not, update the app from Google Play Store. Now, open the Google app on your smartphone. Tap the profile icon on the top right and then tap Delete last 15 minutes. A popup saying "Deleting history. Changes will show in your account soon" will show up. Soon, the search history will be deleted from all devices, including your PC, tablet, laptops, and phones.

Via: Android Police