Xiaomi is rolling out the Android 10 update for its Android One smartphone, the Mi A3. Yes, you must have read this before. It is quite possible that you must’ve read this exact statement four times before.

Android 10 update for Xiaomi Mi A3 was rolled out a couple of months ago, but it was rolled back due to some issues. Then, it was released again and rolled back for the second time. That happened again. And, once again. It’s the fifth time that the Android One smartphone from Xiaomi is receiving the Android 10 update.

This one also brings the May 2020 security patch to the users in India. It carries the version number V11.0.15.0.QFQMIXM.

As per the official Mi Community thread, it is being rolled out to 1% of users in India. Notably, units running both Android Pie and Android 10 are receiving the update.

For users running Android 9 Pie, the update is of 1.33GB, and for Android 10 users, it is of 33.1MB.