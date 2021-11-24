Deezer will soon be available on Samsung Smart TVs

Deezer may not be as popular as Apple Music or Spotify, but it’s one of the most used music streaming services that focus on lossless and higher quality audio than other streaming providers. Deezer announced that it would finally make a dedicated Deezer app, and it will be available on Samsung Smart TVs very soon.

In a new blog post, Deezer announced that a dedicated Deezer app will be available for Samsung Smart TVs in over 120 countries. The application will have all of the features that can also be found in their mobile counterparts, including curated daily and weekly mixes, recommended music, a customizable library, lyrics on the screen, and more. Audiophiles will also certainly appreciate that songs can be listened to in FLAC quality, although a Deezer HiFi account will be required for that option.

The application will also support podcasts for the first time, and it will receive its own tab in the menu. It will include shows across various genres, including True Crime, Comedy, and News.

It’s great to see Deezer support its Smart TV users, there are a lot of people who will certainly appreciate the new feature and listen to music on the big screen, with great speakers and soundbars. Spotify and other services have already made their apps available on a number of Smart TVs and games consoles. Apple Music has also recently become available on the Playstation, helping music fans to listen to music while gaming or using their console.

The new Deezer app for Samsung Smart TVs is now available, and you can download it from today. If you don’t see it on your tv, you may have to wait a few hours or days until it appears. Once it’s there, you’ll be able to sign in and use the way as on mobile or on pc.