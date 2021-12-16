We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Android

December security patch might cause network issues for Pixel 6 Series in Europe

It wouldn't be a Pixel without problems
By Roland Udvarlaki December 16, 2021, 8:15 am
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro camera systems Source: Pocketnow

Google delayed the December security patch that reportedly fixed most of the issues the Pixel 6 Series, and it rolled out the update recently. As it turns out, the new update causes network issues on some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices across Europe.

The December security patch started rolling out earlier this week, and many Pixel 6 users started reporting network issues with their devices on both Reddit and Google’s support forums (via 9to5Google). Reports are coming in from countries including Germany, France, Belgium, Span, and many more. Many users are reporting a significant network signal loss on their devices, to the point where there is no signal at all in some cases. If the network issue works while on call, it could cause even more frustration as some people are reporting that they lose signal while on a phone call.

Users have also started reporting the issue on Google’s issue tracker, where users are encouraged to star posts and open up new tickets when new bugs are discovered. In case of the network problem, we don’t know what may be causing the issues for affected users, but it’s very likely that it’s related to the recent December security patch that has only just started rolling out.

If you haven’t updated your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro to the December security patch, it’s best to hold off on upgrading, as you could face serious issues and signal loss, that could affect you making calls, sending messages, and accessing the internet. If you have already upgraded your device, you can either hold out until Google fully acknowledges the problems and issues a fix, or you can downgrade your device back down to the November security patch. It’s recommended that you fully back up your device before attempting to do anything.

Google is having a tough time with the Pixel 6 Series – as it did with previous Pixels – as many users reported several issues since the company released the devices back in October. Users reported display flickering, slow fingerprint unlocking, green tint issues, and many more.

