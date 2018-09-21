Deals you need if you want to fast charge your iPhone Xs

Today is a great day for all Apple fans. The new iPhone Xs and Xs Max are already available in stores. Many people have gathered to make lines and wait for Apple Stores to open so they can finally get theirs. Now if you’re getting one of these devices and you want fast charge, here are some deals that you must not miss out on.

This one-day sale from Amazon is going to help many people who are getting a new iPhone Xs or anybody who wants fast charge in their device. for starters you can go to the site and find discounts on all of these accessories:

Anker PowerWave 7.5 Pad, 7.5W Fast Wireless Charger

Anker USB Type C Wall Charger, 30W with Power Delivery, PowerPort Speed PD 30

USB C Charger, Anker PowerPort II, UL Certified 49.5W Wall Charger with Foldable Plug

Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger PowerDrive 2 + 3ft Lightning to USB Cable Combo Car Charger

Anker USB C Car Charger, PowerDrive Speed+2 PD with 1 PD and 1 PIQ,

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD with 30W Power Delivery Charger, Portable Charger Bundle

Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD, 20100mAh Portable Charger & 30W Power Delivery Wall Charger Bundle

Anker PowerLine II USB-C to C 2.0 Cable (6ft) Probably The World’s Most Durable Cable

Just remember, these deals are only good through today, so see if you need any of these accessories for your new iPhone and get faster charging speeds now.