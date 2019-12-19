We keep on getting exciting deals from Amazon. This time we get over Iraq headphones wireless earbuds and the renewed wear OS device that would help you track your activities.

Right now, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with noise cancellation in Alexa voice control are available for $279, which is $70.00 off its regular pricing. You can also choose between 3 color variants that include black, silver, and pink.

The Jabra elite active 65T earbuds have gotten a new and better discount. Their latest cut leaves them at $109.99, which means that you are going to save $80.00. You have three color options to choose from and remember that they come with Alexa built-in. They will also give you up to 15 hours of use and 5 hours of battery on a single charge.

Apple AirPods are back in stock and they are still discounted. The latest AirPods with wireless charging case are available for $160, while the AirPods without wireless charging case are priced at $139.

Finally, you can get a renewed Samsung Galaxy watch 42-mm version for just $160.00. Just remember that these smartwatches usually go for 329.99 dollars, which means that you would be saving $170 for its GPS variant only, and you can choose between black silver and rose gold flavors.

