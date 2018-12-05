Amazon’s choice product for headphones features a 35-hour battery life!

Join the new movement of superior sound quality with the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones. Featuring twice the sound quality and battery life, these headphones are changing the game. Wearing these headphones is like stepping directly into a concert.

Named an Amazon’s Choice Product, the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are packed with the most advanced Sound2.0™ technology. You’ll hear music like never before. With a battery life of up to 35 hours, you’ll be able to listen for a very long time before requiring a charge.

We have an amazing deal on the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones today. After the sale and price drop, these headphones will only cost you $78.99. That’s 69% off the original price!

by Christopher Jin