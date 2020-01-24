Do you have travel plans coming up? The most difficult part of foreign travel is navigating an entirely new environment without any knowledge of the local language. Don’t let this stop you from experiencing the beauty that exists on all edges of this planet. Let these 3 pocket translators help you through any situation.

Mesay 3.0 PRO: AI Global Translator

Converse in 76 different languages using Mesay 3.0 PRO. This smart voice interpreter allows for simultaneous two-way translation. The ultra-high translating accuracy allows you to communicate with locals easily. At 34% off, the Mesay 3.0 PRO: AI Global Translator is currently $129.99.

Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App

These aren’t any ordinary headphones. Paired with the Aunu translator app, you’ll be able to translate over 30 different languages. You’ll get 150 hours of battery life and the ability to understand foreign languages all on one device. Test for yourself the Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App for just $99.99. That’s 56% off the original price.

ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant

Combining AI translation technology and live interpreter service, the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant is an excellent lifestyle gadget. Record and translate 12 different languages in real-time. You also have access to premium live interpreter services 24/7. At 40% off, the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant is just $59.

