2019 was an amazing year for revolutionary technology and life-changing gadgets. We’ve taken a look at all the different products released in the last year and chosen 10 of our favorite gadgets from 2019. Best of all, these products are all currently heavily discounted.

i12 TWS Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones

Wireless earbuds really hit mainstream in 2019, and the i12 TWS Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones are some of the best on the market. Experience true wireless listening with a 32-feet range from the device. That means no more tangling of wires while exercising or commuting. The current 68% off price drop brings the total to just $10.99.

i12 TWS Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones (Blue) – $10.99

See Deal

ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant

Traveling is now easier than ever before. With the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant, you can translate and transcribe 12 different languages in real-time. This includes Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, and many more languages. Plus, there’s even premium live interpreter service 24/7. Now 40%, the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant is $59.

ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant (Red) – $59

See Deal

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

Always have two monitors when on-the-go. The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor is extremely portable and helps boost productivity by up to 50%. Link it with your laptop for a dual screen anywhere. The 270-degree rotation allows for optimal viewing on any surface. Test the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor today for just $249.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor – $249

See Deal

KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone

Safety of your family is essential to your peace of mind. Let the KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone help you sleep better by keeping track of your children at any hour of the day. This all-in-one security solution is equipped with GPS and WiFi to allow real-time tracking via smartphone app. Discover peace of mind with the KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone for $99.95. That’s 23% off the original price.

KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone (Silver) – $99.95

See Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ 1TB – Silver (Certified Refurbished) + Hard Case & Cleaning Spray

Don’t break the bank for a premium-quality laptop. Get an Apple MacBook Pro at a fraction of the original price. Certified Refurbished means there’s minimal scuffing and marks, but the laptop will operate as good as new. Constructed with a 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 1TB of storage, you’ll have an amazing computer for just $699.99. That’s 29% off the original price.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ 1TB – Silver (Certified Refurbished) + Hard Case & Cleaning Spray – $699.99

See Deal

iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock

Don’t bother with multiple charging cords. Upgrade to the iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock. This one device can simultaneously charge all your electronics. As long as your Apple device is Qi-compatible, you’ll be able to charge away without the hassle of wires. At 62% off, this charging dock is just $44.99.

iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock – $44.99

See Deal

4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger

The only thing better than charging 3 devices simultaneously is charging 4 devices. With the 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger, you’ll be able to power up AirPods, two smartphones, and an Apple Watch. The build-in safeguards protects against overcharging and overheating. For a limited time, the 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger is 33% off. Your total is just $40.

4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger – $40

See Deal

AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

If you want a wireless charging station with a beautiful aesthetic to fit any modern home, the AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is an excellent choice. Not only does it simultaneously juice up 3 devices, but it is also sleek and elegant. Compatible with 7.5W and 10W devices, this charging station is a steal at $34.99, which is 65% off the original price.

AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station – $34.99

See Deal

Throwback Gaming Console

Discover your youthful glory days of playing video games all night long. The Throwback Gaming Console comes preloaded with 600 classic games. Plus, it’s extremely portable for setup anywhere. Two controllers are included for multiplayer fun. At 64% off, the Throwback Gaming Console is just $34.99.

Throwback Gaming Console – $34.99

See Deal

GAMECASE: 416-in-1 Gaming Console + Power Bank

Designed like a classic portable gaming console, the GAMECASE: 416-in-1 Gaming Console + Power Bank is an excellent way to reconnect with your inner child. The full HD 2.8” Color Display Screen allows you to enjoy 416 retro arcade games in great detail. The 8,000mAh mobile power supply can also double as a portable charger for your smartphone. Get yours today for $29.99, which is 89% off.

GAMECASE: 416-in-1 Gaming Console + Power Bank – $29.99

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!