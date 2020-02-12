Are you in the market for a new computer? You’ve come to the right place because we’ve found seven killer deals that only last until the end of today. All laptops are Certified Refurbished, which means that they operate like new, but don’t come with the ridiculously high price tags. These laptops are great gifts for friends and family.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ Intel Core i5 2.5Ghz, 4GB RAM & 500GB Hard Drive (Certified Refurbished)

It’s hard to beat an Apple MacBook Pro when it comes to quality of construction and software. Built with a Core i5 processor with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, this MacBook Pro is perfect for editing videos, gaming, and much more. The Bluetooth 4.0 technology allows you to wirelessly transfer media between devices. Best of all, the Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ Intel Core i5 2.5Ghz, 4GB RAM & 500GB Hard Drive (Certified Refurbished) is just $565. That’s 52% off the original price.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ Intel Core i5 2.5Ghz, 4GB RAM & 500GB Hard Drive (Certified Refurbished) – $565

Apple MC914LL/B 27″ Thunderbolt Display – Aluminum (Certified Refurbished)

Connect your Apple devices to a gorgeous display. The Apple MC914LL/B 27″ Thunderbolt Display – Aluminum (Certified Refurbished) has a glossy widescreen display that allows you to enjoy a panoramic viewing experience like never before. The built-in Face Time HD camera is excellent for video calling family from across the world. This display also comes with a MagSafe connector to charge your MabBook Pro or Air. Take 50% off today and get the Apple MC914LL/B 27″ Thunderbolt Display – Aluminum (Certified Refurbished) for $499.

Apple MC914LL/B 27″ Thunderbolt Display – Aluminum (Certified Refurbished) – $499

Dell Chromebook 11-3120 2.16GHz Intel Celeron 16GB SSD – Black (Refurbished)

When it comes to the Windows operating system, the Dell Chromebook 11-3120 2.16GHz Intel Celeron 16GB SSD – Black (Refurbished) is a superb choice. This laptop is armed with 10 hours of battery life to keep you productive even while on the road. Thanks to the 2.1 GHz Intel Celeron processor and 16GB storage space, the Dell Chromebook allows you to open several tabs without lagging. Now 66% off, the Dell Chromebook 11-3120 2.16GHz Intel Celeron 16GB SSD – Black (Refurbished) is just $84.99.

Dell Chromebook 11-3120 2.16GHz Intel Celeron 16GB SSD – Black (Refurbished) – $84.99

Apple Macbook Pro 13″ Core i5 500GB HDD – Silver (Refurbished)

First released in 2012, the Apple Macbook Pro 13″ Core i5 500GB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) is still a very powerful laptop. The lightning fast Intel processor allows you to seamlessly run multiple programs at the same time. You’ll have 500GB of storage space to keep all your work and school documents organized. Don’t forget about the 7 hour battery life. The Apple Macbook Pro 13″ Core i5 500GB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) is currently $428.99. That’s 67% off the original price.

Apple Macbook Pro 13″ Core i5 500GB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) – $428.99

Dell Chromebook 11 11.6″ 16GB – Grey (Certified Refurbished)

The Dell Chromebook 11 11.6″ 16GB – Grey (Certified Refurbished) is a great laptop for the frequent traveler. It’s lightweight, portable, and fits comfortably in any backpack. Designed with a 11.6” Anti-Glare HD LCD, you don’t have to strain your eyes after hours of staring at the screen. The 16GB eMMC SSD storage functions exceptionally well at quickly retrieving your files. Test for yourself the Dell Chromebook 11 11.6″ 16GB – Grey (Certified Refurbished) today for just $94.99, which is 68% off the original price.

Dell Chromebook 11 11.6″ 16GB – Grey (Certified Refurbished) – $94.99

Lenovo N21 11″ Chromebook 2.1GHz, 4GB RAM, 16GB Drive (Refurbished)

If you’re looking for an affordable touchscreen laptop, the Lenovo N21 11″ Chromebook 2.1GHz, 4GB RAM, 16GB Drive (Refurbished) has you covered. The 10-Point Multitouch Display is beautiful screen that is extremely responsive to your touch. Configured with the speedy Chrome OS, this laptop boots up in as quickly as 3 seconds. Be sure to use the 180-degree rotating camera to camera pictures of the world around you. At 84% off, the Lenovo N21 11″ Chromebook 2.1GHz, 4GB RAM, 16GB Drive (Refurbished) is $89.99.

Lenovo N21 11″ Chromebook 2.1GHz, 4GB RAM, 16GB Drive (Refurbished) – $89.99

Acer Chromebook 11″ C740-C4PE 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished)

First released in 2015, the Acer Chromebook 11″ C740-C4PE 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) is everything you’d want in a portable laptop. It’s constructed with an extremely powerful Intel processor that’s based on Broadwell micro-architecture. The reinforced hinges and additional rib panels ensure protection from wear and tear. Take advantage of the 9-hour battery life to stream your favorite TV shows or play a new computer game. Get the Acer Chromebook 11″ C740-C4PE 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) for $99.99. That’s 49% off the original price.

Acer Chromebook 11″ C740-C4PE 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) – $99.99

