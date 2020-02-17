Author
The best laptop is one that is portable, high-performing, and affordable. It’s very difficult to find a laptop on the market that fits all three criteria. You’re often hard-pressed to find a laptop that even meets two. Luckily, this President’s Day will bring along an amazing deal that for a limited time. The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3″ 8GB RAM 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified) is $1,000 off the original price.

Weighing only 1.73 lbs, the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 possesses the portability of a tablet. It’s an ideal weight for frequent travelers who also want to get stuff done. Thanks to the 6th generation Intel Core i5, the Surface Pro 4 is also lightning fast. You’ll have no difficulties seamlessly running multiple apps simultaneously. The 12.3” PixelSense Display provides a gorgeous 2736 x 1824 resolution.

With 9-hours of battery life, the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3″ 8GB RAM 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified) is a no-brainer for anybody in the market for a powerful, affordable laptop. Get yours today for just $499. That’s 66% off the original price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3″ 8GB RAM 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified) – $499

