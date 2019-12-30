Emergency Keychain Charger
Power banks are essential to keeping your smartphone juiced up and connected to the world. The problem is most power banks are incredibly bulky and a hassle to bring everywhere, especially if you’re in a rush. That’s why you need the AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger.

Unlike other old school power banks, the AtomXS is designed to fit comfortably on your keychain. That means you’ll always have a small, portable charger at all times. With a 1,300mAh battery capacity, the AtomXS provides over 3 hours of charging time for your smartphone. The retractable charging tip prevents scratches when not in use.

The AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger is a sleek keychain charger that will provide 3 hours of emergency battery life when you’re on the go. At 20% off, this device will only cost you $39.99.

AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger – $39.99

