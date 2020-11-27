OnePlus 8 Pro was the first flagship of the brand in 2020. The device was launched at $899 for the base variant and went up to $1000 for the 256 gigs model. Now, the latter is selling at a discount of $200, which translates to an all-time low of $800.

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch big Fluid AMOLED display, which has a 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution at 513 PPI. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. It is covered with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with X55 5G modem. It comes with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

To review the gaming performance, I played Asphalt 9, COD Mobile, and PUBG Mobile on my OnePlus 8 Pro review unit. It runs the games at the highest graphics settings with no issues whatsoever. It ran PUBG at HDR graphics and Extreme framerates. The gaming experience was one of the best on an Android phone, thanks to the hardware prowess and 240Hz touch sampling rate, which makes everything seem swift.

On the optics front, it sports a quad rear camera setup: a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor with f/1.78 aperture and OIS + an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom, an f/2.44 aperture, and OIS + a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture + a 5MP color filter lens. The smartphone packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging both wired and wireless. It gave me 6-7 hours of screen-on time while on QHD+ resolution at 120Hz refresh rate. You can extend the battery life by changing the resolution.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a gorgeous display, good battery life, a decent set of cameras and fluid performance. It is a sweet deal for $800 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Go grab it!