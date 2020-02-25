Author
Tags

Having a functional website is critical for any small business. Luckily, you don’t need any programming experience to design your very own seamless website. Offering 200+ prototype starter templates and 30+ navigation panels, the Blueprints Website Builder allows you to instantly build web pages.

Blueprints Website Builder is a simple-to-use app with a clean, intuitive visual builder interface. It’s easy to customize to best suit your small business or personal needs. The templates and blocks are based on Bootstrap 4 framework, HTML, and JavaScript, but you don’t need any coding experience to operate. Best of all, Blueprints Website Builder automatically boosts searchability thanks to the built-in SEO.

Once you’ve designed your successful website, export the ready-to-web publishing HTML flat file in literally 1 second. Get Blueprints Website Builder: Lifetime Subscription today for $39, which is 73% off the original price.

Blueprints Website Builder: Lifetime Subscription – $39

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 8 Pro LEAKED: This Seems FAMILIAR?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible leaks of the OnePlus 8 Pro, new Macs without an Intel processor and more

Apple’s 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, gaming monitors and more on sale

These are some of the best deals available today. You can get up to $700 in Apple’s 2019 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, monitors and more
Android 11

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 5 and 4a Features LEAKED on Android 11?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new feature that may arrive with Android 11, the possibility of new AirPods Pro Lite and more