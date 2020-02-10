A career in project management can be incredibly engaging and rewarding. The first step to landing a lucrative job in the booming project management industry is obtaining the necessary certifications for your resume. The certifications exams aren’t easy and require many hours of preparation. Here are seven of the best project management courses on the market to help you ace any certification exam.

The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle

Many experts in project management rely on the Lean Six Sigma methodology. With an emphasis of creating more value form fewer resources, the Lean Six Sigma approach is very successful. The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle includes 4 courses to train you on how to properly use problem-solving techniques to reach business solutions. You’ll be prepared to certify the skills with the three Lean Six Sigma Black Belt simulation exams after completion of these courses. Take 97% off today and make your total for The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle just $49.

The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle – $49

See Deal

Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite

Managing projects effectively for any business requires hours of practice and dedication. Luckily, the Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite makes your job just a little bit easier. With this 5-course bundle, you’ll work to gain an in-depth understanding of the principles and applications in the PMBOK book of knowledge. Then, you’ll go on to obtain the globally-recognized PMI certifications to demonstrate your experience and education. At 96% off, the Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite is just $39.

Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite – $39

See Deal

The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle

Mastery of Microsoft Azure is a highly sought after skill in the current business marketplace. The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle is ideal for any beginners in the industry or seasoned professionals looking to stay up to date with the latest information. This set of online courses will take you in a deep dive of everything in order to pass the Microsoft Azure exams the first time around. Access The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle for $42.90, which is 97% off the original price.

The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle – $42.9

See Deal

Deeply Practical Project Management

All it takes is 8-hours of the Deeply Practical Project Management to learn how to manage your own projects. Follow the tried and true Project Management Institute best practices and you’ll never be lead astray. The Deeply Practical Project Management includes 207 lectures and will earn you 16 PDUs. For a limited time, this 8-hour course is $12.99. That’s 93% off the original price.

Deeply Practical Project Management – $12.99

See Deal

The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle

There’s many different tools and tricks of the trade for you to learn. Discover all the core principles of project management with The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle. You’ll delve into a highly useful software known as Agile Scrum. By passing the exam, you’ll demonstrate proficiency of this incredibly useful method for management complex projects. There’s 11 courses in The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle to get you up to speed as a future project manager. Access the bundle today for 98% off, which makes your total $45.99.

The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle – $45.99

See Deal

The Official PMP 6 Certification Training Course

Of all the certifications on the market for project managers, the Project Management Professional (PMP)® is the most important industry-recognized certification. Don’t struggle learning these complex topics on your own. The Official PMP 6 Certification Training Course will help you ace the certification exam. With interactive games and over 1,000 exam prep questions, you’ll quickly master the information. Get lifetime access to The Official PMP 6 Certification Training Course for $79. That’s 84% off the original price.

The Official PMP 6 Certification Training Course – $79

See Deal

The Complete JIRA Agile Project Management Course

There’s one extremely successful method of helping any company make software and business projects run more smoothly. If you’re new to JIRA or Agile methodologies, The Complete JIRA Agile Project Management Course has you covered. You’ll learn firsthand how to streamline any project by applying real web design example projects. Taught by a a seasoned 15-year career technologist, Danny Liu is the instructor you want in your corner. Get The Complete JIRA Agile Project Management Course today for $11.99, which is 94% off the original price.

The Complete JIRA Agile Project Management Course – $11.99

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!