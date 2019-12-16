The holiday spirit calls for festive music and thoughtful gifts. That’s what makes headphones an essential item for the holidays. These devices allow you to enjoy classic Christmas songs during your morning commute and also serve as perfect gifts for friends and family. We’ve compiled a list of the best earbuds and headphones from 2019, and all of them are heavily discounted. Be sure to use code MerrySave15 for an additional 15% off (expires 12/25).

HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds

Stop overpaying for expensive, name brands. The HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds provides premium quality sound playback at a fraction of the price. With built-in Bluetooth 5.0, you can listen up to 15 meters away from your smartphone. Use code MerrySave15 to bring your total down to just $58.65.

HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds – $58.65

BULLET 2.0 Bluetooth Stereo Earbuds + Charging Case

Focus on the work at hand and tune out distractions with the BULLET 2.0 Bluetooth Stereo Earbuds + Charging Case. Designed with active noise and echo suppression, the BULLET 2.0 blocks out any sound nearby. Stream your favorite songs and achieve optimal efficiency. Originally $129 after the price drop, be sure to use MerrySave15 to make your total only $109.65.

BULLET 2.0 Bluetooth Stereo Earbuds + Charging Case – $109.65

xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones

There’s only one pair of earphones that a fitness geeks needs and it’s the xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones. Sporting IP67 waterproof technology, the xFyro XS2’s provide your music rain or shine. The comfortable, ergonomic silicone structure is exactly what you need to stay motivated when the workout get tough. Test the xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones out for yourself for just $67.99.

xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones – $67.99

HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones

Unlike any other pair of headphones, the HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones is engineered with exclusive LinearFlux DL01 Immersive Sound Engine tech. This enhances music clarity and revolutionizing the listening experience. Tune directly to popular HD streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora completely wirelessly. For just $59.49, the HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones are an amazing deal with code MerrySave15.

HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones – $59.49

PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger (White)

Boasting a Qualcomm QCC3020 chip, the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger (White) provide a powerful sound with extra bass. There’s no better way to jumpstart your morning workout than your favorite bass-heavy tunes. Plus, the included wireless charger turns your battery life into 60 hours. Experience the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger (White) for just $84.99.

PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger (White) – $84.99

Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App

Technology is transforming the way we communicate with the world. The Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App is an example of such powerful technology. Not only can these headphones play high fidelity audio, but they can also translate more than 33 languages. This means traveling the world is much easier than ever before. Experience this powerful technology for $84.99 with code MerrySave15.

Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App – $84.99

XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones with Charging Dock

If you’re looking for versatility, the XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones with Charging Dock are hard to beat. The cutting-edge Bluetooth technology allows you to listen to music and make phone calls anywhere. Engineered with a supremely ergonomic design, you’ll be able to listen for hours on end. Plus, these headphones come with their very own charging dock. For a limited time, the XT9 True Headphones are just $38.24.

XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones with Charging Dock – $38.24

Versafit Wireless Sport Headphones

Sporting a massive 13-hour battery life, the Versafit Wireless Sport Headphones will last you the entire day and more. These sweatproof earbuds are ideal for gym workouts or morning runs. The Versafit’s earhooks wrap snugly over the ear to ensure they don’t fall out. They also feature a patented non-noise isolating design to make sure you can safely hear music and the world around you. Use code MerrySave15 to bring your total down to just $84.99.

Versafit Wireless Sport Headphones – $84.99

