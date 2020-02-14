President’s Day is just around the corner. That means more amazing deals on essential gadgets and products. We’ve taken the effort to save you time from sifting through all the deals. Here are the 10 best deals for the upcoming President’s Day!

Hombli Smart Indoor Camera

Armed with 1080p resolution and night vision, the Hombli Smart Indoor Camera will catch any potential intruder no matter the time or weather. This powerful camera is everything you to need to achieve peace of mind while you’re away from the house. All data can be stored to the MicroSD card or Cloud services. Get 60% off to make your total $39.95.

Hombli Smart Indoor Camera – $39.95

See Deal

AIR Ionic Car Air Purifier & Charger

After many years of usage, your car is bound to get dirty. Purify the air in your vehicle with the AIR Ionic Car Air Purifier & Charger. This device generates 1.3 million negative ions per cubic centimeter to help remove smoke and dust. Plus, it also has two USB plug-ins to juice up your smartphone. At 30% off, the AIR Ionic Car Air Purifier & Charger is just $34.99.

AIR Ionic Car Air Purifier & Charger – $34.99

See Deal

Motorola Smart Safe with Secure Wall Mounting

Your valuables are worth protecting with added levels of security. Ensure that your precious documents and items stay safe with the award-winning Motorola Smart Safe with Secure Wall Mounting. It features 24/7 security monitoring that sends alerts directly to your smartphone. Plus, it’s also built with a humidity and odor control system. The Motorola Smart Safe with Secure Wall Mounting is now $116.99. That’s 9% off the original price.

Motorola Smart Safe with Secure Wall Mounting – $116.99

See Deal

Fantom Drives 2TB DVR External Hard Drive Expander

Never miss your favorite TV show again. The Fantom Drives 2TB DVR External Hard Drive Expander can record up to 2,000 hours of television. That means you’ll be able to watch replays of your favorite TV show even if you’re too busy to tune in. Compatible with most major DVR boxes, the Fantom Drive is extremely simple to install and operate. Get 17% off while supplies last. The Fantom Drives 2TB DVR External Hard Drive Expander is just $94.95.

Fantom Drives 2TB DVR External Hard Drive Expander – $94.95

See Deal

SURGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station

Electric outlets are always placed at inconvenient locations. Instead of bending over backwards to charge your laptop, upgrade to the SURGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station. This is the ideal solution to provide you two easily accessible outlets and two USB ports. Plus, there’s a LED light to let you know everything is functioning. At 62% off, the SURGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station is $18.99.

SURGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station – $18.99

See Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite 8000mAh Portable Charging Case with Stand

The gaming doesn’t have to stop when your controller runs out of battery. Add another 10 hours of additional battery life with the Nintendo Switch Lite 8000mAh Portable Charging Case with Stand. There’s nothing to stop the fun from continuing all night long. The case comes with high-speed charging matched with safety protection features to keep you safe while gaming. For a limited time, the Nintendo Switch Lite 8000mAh Portable Charging Case with Stand is $29.99, which is 25% off the original price.

Nintendo Switch Lite 8000mAh Portable Charging Case with Stand – $29.99

See Deal

Higher Objects© Sawyer Utility Bracelet

Wearable multi-tools are incredibly useful devices. The Higher Objects© Sawyer Utility Bracelet is no exception. This one-of-a-kind tool lets you fashionable carry a pocket knife and small screwdriver on your wrist. The genuine leather means it’ll always be fashionable. At 37% off, the Higher Objects© Sawyer Utility Bracelet is $24.99.

Higher Objects© Sawyer Utility Bracelet – $24.99

See Deal

KeyBar® Compact Key Holder Multi-Tool & Organizer

Instead of having all your keys jangling around in your pockets, keep everything organized with the KeyBar® Compact Key Holder Multi-Tool & Organizer. Capable of holding up to 12 different keys, this organizer eliminates the noisy jingle of your keys. It also comes with a handy keyfob link to attach to key chain or pocket clip. Take 25% off the KeyBar® Compact Key Holder Multi-Tool & Organizer. Your total is just $29.95.

KeyBar® Compact Key Holder Multi-Tool & Organizer – $29.95

See Deal

Mesay 3.0 PRO: AI Global Translator

Foreign travel can be tough when you don’t understand the local language. Do not fear because the Mesay 3.0 PRO: AI Global Translator will save the day. This smart voice interpreter can translate 76 different languages. The ultra-high translating accuracy means you’ll never be lost while traveling abroad. The 1,500mA battery provides 12 hours of continuous translation time. Get the Mesay 3.0 PRO: AI Global Translator for $129.99, which is 34% off.

Mesay 3.0 PRO: AI Global Translator – $129.99

See Deal

Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB Internal HDD Upgrade Kit

Running out of storage space on your computer? Upgrade to the Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB Internal HDD Upgrade Kit. Rated 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon, this hard drive has a seemingly endless capacity for all your files, movies, and games. Seamlessly access your data thanks to the 7200 RPM speeds. At 20% off, the Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB Internal HDD Upgrade Kit is just $284.95.

Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB Internal HDD Upgrade Kit – $284.95

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!