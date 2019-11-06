Moto Z4
Up next
Author
Tags

Black Friday is still three weeks out, but B&H is kicking it off early, at least for Motorola Moto phones. Prices have been heavily discounted, while supplies last, for seven models.

Just click the name of the device you’re interested in.

ModelFull PriceSavingsYour Price
Moto G7 64GB$299.99$100$199.99
Moto G7 Power$249.99$70$179.99
Moto G7 Play$199.99$50$149.99
Moto Z3 Play 64GB$499.99$270$229.99
Moto Z3 Play 32GB$349.99$200$149.99
Moto Z4 /w 360 Moto Mod$499.99$100$399.99
Moto one action$349.99$100$249.99

Get the Pocketnow Daily Newsletter

The latest news in technology and phones.

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro review: the best phone you can’t get, and that’s OK

In our Huawei Mate 30 Pro review we’re trying to answer the question of whether the phone can survive without Google support, and should you buy it?

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

Good news for Huawei: In a recent Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary W. Ross said he was optimistic about reaching a “Phase One” China deal this month.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

It seems that the new Moto Razr is already being caught in the wild, with a huge chin, and there’s a picture to prove it