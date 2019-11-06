Black Friday is still three weeks out, but B&H is kicking it off early, at least for Motorola Moto phones. Prices have been heavily discounted, while supplies last, for seven models.
Just click the name of the device you’re interested in.
|Model
|Full Price
|Savings
|Your Price
|Moto G7 64GB
|$299.99
|$100
|$199.99
|Moto G7 Power
|$249.99
|$70
|$179.99
|Moto G7 Play
|$199.99
|$50
|$149.99
|Moto Z3 Play 64GB
|$499.99
|$270
|$229.99
|Moto Z3 Play 32GB
|$349.99
|$200
|$149.99
|Moto Z4 /w 360 Moto Mod
|$499.99
|$100
|$399.99
|Moto one action
|$349.99
|$100
|$249.99