Save space and get rid of clutter with the world’s smallest phone charger. It’s time to ditch the bulky batteries and tangle-prone cables. After successful funding on Indiegogo, Chargerito is taking the tech world by a storm. There’s no better way to easily juice up your mobile device!

No bigger than the size of a key fob, the Chargerito is so small that it will fit in your pocket. You can even attach it to your keyring. All you have to do is find an outlet, and your phone will be back to 100% battery in no time.

The Chargerito is compatible with all micro-USB-compatible devices. Get your very own for just $24.99!

by Christopher Jin