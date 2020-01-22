Time is our most valuable resource. Unfortunately, unlike money, we can’t manufacture more time. The only way to truly maximize time is by boosting productivity. Start off 2020 by taking your productivity to the next level. Have for time for what’s important in life with the help of these 10 apps!

Aura Meditation App Premium Subscriptions

Relieve stress and anxiety by calming your mind with the Aura Meditation App. You cannot control the circumstances of your life, but you always have power over your thoughts. Let the Aura Meditation App guide you in discovering inner peace through short, science-backed mindfulness meditation. At 83% off, the Aura Meditation App Premium Subscriptions is just $79.99.

Aura Meditation App Premium Subscriptions – $79.99

See Deal

BookNotes: Lifetime Subscription

There’s always an endless list of things to do in life. It’s difficult finding time to sit down and read a book. That’s where BookNotes will help you out. Rapidly absorb knowledge and accelerate learning by picking up the key insights of a book in just 15 minutes. The BookNotes summary is your method of learning the essentials of any book rapidly. Get access to BookNotes: Lifetime Subscription today for just $29. That’s 90% off the original price.

BookNotes: Lifetime Subscription – $29

See Deal

iMazing 2 Device Manager: Universal License for Mac & Windows

Don’t waste your time with the clunky iTunes software. Called the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone management, iMazing 2 Device Manager allows you to efficiently control your Apple devices. You can easily browse backups, extract text messages, and drag and drop specific songs with iMazing. Currently 77% off, iMazing 2 Device Manager: Universal License for Mac & Windows is yours for just $19.99

iMazing 2 Device Manager: Universal License for Mac & Windows – $19.99

See Deal

One Switch Menu Bar App for Mac

Declutter your Mac and control your apps and settings in one convenient location. The One Switch Menu Bar App for Mac allows you to save time by toggling between various settings in seconds. Activate dark/light modes, connect AirPods, hide desktop icons, and much more with this app. One Switch Menu Bar App for Mac is just $2.99, which is 62% off the original price.

One Switch Menu Bar App for Mac – $2.99

See Deal

Reader Mode Pro: Chrome Reading Extension

Focus on the task at hand without any distractions. Thanks to Reader Mode Pro: Chrome Reading Extension, all the ads and unnecessary images or links will disappear. That means you can truly immerse yourself in the reading experience. There’s even highlighting and note-taking features. Now 60%, Reader Mode Pro: Chrome Reading Extension is just $9.99.

Reader Mode Pro: Chrome Reading Extension – $9.99

See Deal

Rocket Typist for Mac

How much time do you spend every day typing the same text over and over again? Save yourself the hassle and finger strain by using Rocket Typist for Mac. This app allows you to type abbreviations for commonly used text that will automatically expand into the desired text. Try for yourself today for just $3.99, which is 60% off.

Rocket Typist for Mac – $3.99

See Deal

ProjectDue.co Business Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Don’t run a small business empty handed. Let ProjectDue.co Business Plan save the day. This complete business suite allows you to manage projects comprehensively and create invoices for employees/clients. Efficiency is the best way to grow your business. For a limited time, ProjectDue.co Business Plan: Lifetime Subscription is 97% off. That makes your total only $79.99.

ProjectDue.co Business Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $79.99

See Deal

Toodledo Plus Online Task Manager: 1-Yr Subscription

Never forget a task on your to-do list ever again. Toodledo Plus Online Task Manager is a essential productivity tool that syncs your tasks across all devices. Customizable alarms will remind you to complete a task before it’s too late. Toodledo Plus Online Task Manager: 1-Yr Subscription will cost you $29.99, which is 49% off.

Toodledo Plus Online Task Manager: 1-Yr Subscription – $29.99

See Deal

The Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle: Recent Editions

The mostly widely used program suite is still Microsoft Office. Mastery of Excel, Word, and PowerPoint can save you tremendous time and effort down the line. Brush up with The Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle: Recent Editions. Get access today for 96% off. That makes your total $39.99.

The Ultimate Microsoft Office Certificate Mastery Bundle: Recent Editions – $39.99

See Deal

timeEdition Time Tracking App

Maximizing productivity starts with understanding where all your time is spent. timeEdition Time Tracking App allows you to capture exactly this data. Thanks to timeEdition Time Tracking App, you’ll have a detailed documentation of all your working hours. Start boosting productivity today with timeEdition Time Tracking App, which is now just $4.99. That’s 75% off the original price.

timeEdition Time Tracking App – $4.99

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!