Dbrand teases Galaxy S22 series and reveals official color options and design

Dbrand often reveals and confirms designs of upcoming devices long before the manufacturers officially release them. It happened with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 series last year, and it happened again with the Galaxy S22 Series. Dbrand posted three listings on its website for the upcoming Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, confirming the color options and the back design.

Dbrand sells skins that can easily be installed on smartphones, gaming consoles, laptops, and various other devices. The company is known for its _unique_behavior and great skins. Their tools allow users to get a quick overview of how a user’s device would look with a newly installed skin. The company set up three new pages that allow users to pre-order skins for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra flagships.

On the page, Dbrand reveals and confirms the official design that we’ve seen a leak in the past few weeks and months, and it also confirms the colors that we’ve seen on official-looking render images. The images give us a closer look at what to expect on February 9, when Samsung will officially unveil the next generation of Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, the Galaxy Tab S8 series, and reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 Bixby smart speaker.

The images reveal the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will come with a similar design to the S21 Series, and they will be available in four color options, including Pink, Black, Green, and White. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will also be available in four color options, Burgundy, Black, Green, and White. The Ultra will also be more reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with its unique design and Burgundy color. The specifications leaked for all three devices a few days ago, revealing nearly everything that we were missing.