The popular weather app Dark Sky has been acquired by Apple. Hence, it will be shutting down the Dark Sky Android and Wear OS apps in July.

“Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy,” Dark Sky co-founder Adam Grossman writes in a blog post.

As of now, there are no changes coming to the weather app for iOS. It is still available to buy on the Apple App Store for $3.99. However, you won’t be able to download the Android and Wear OS apps anymore. If you already have the app on your Android device, you will only be able to use it till July 1.

The branding has already been updated on the website to “Dark Sky by Apple.”